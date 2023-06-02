MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South man is proving that you don’t need a commercial kitchen or a Michelin star to find fame as a chef. 78-year-old Willie Hampton’s viral videos have racked up thousands of views on social media.
His cooking tutorials show him making a meal with only the barest of necessities- but they have a twist: Hampton is behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institute of Memphis.
You might not look at the razor wire of FCI Memphis and think of fine dining, but Willie Hampton’s been cooking up something good behind its walls. He’s been locked up for more than 20 years but has turned his cell into a kitchen that can compete with the best.
“Morning, outside world,” Hampton said in one of his videos.
Willie Hampton, inmate 79948-011, might be required to wear a khaki jumpsuit, but at heart, he’s wearing chef’s whites. He has posted dozens of tutorials to his Facebook page using only what he can find behind bars.
“Today is Thursday, which is the only day we can get any kind of meat, if you can consider chicken meat,” he told his viewers. “This right here is a pigeon. You see, it’s different. This right here is actually a pigeon.”
His methods are unusual. He cooks up dishes like fried rice or beef and broccoli in trash bags using a makeshift stove built out of a soda can and powered by burning Vaseline.
“We’ve got my candle going full flame, meaning my cell smells like new money,” Hampton said in a tutorial for setting up a prison stove. “Like the caveman, we have fire.”
FOX13’s Jack Bilyeu attempted to replicate the prison stove but could not get it to light using AA batteries and a gum wrapper as Hampton does. After using a regular lighter to start the stove, the fire burned through the plastic bag containing mac and cheese, then burned out of control and gave off thick black smoke.
In Hampton’s videos, though, he makes his methods look easy.
“I was thinking about sharing this with my buddies, but guess what?,” Hampton said after preparing a large helping of food inside his cell. “I’m having second thoughts.”
FOX13 reached out to FCI Memphis about its policies on inmates' social media use and did not hear back. It is not clear how Hampton’s videos are recorded and uploaded.
Hampton was sentenced to life on drug charges in 2001. You can find a link to his videos here.
