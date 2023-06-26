MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW is asking customers to voluntarily reduce water usage on Monday, according to the utility provider.
The strong winds up to 75 mph that hit the area Sunday evening, June 25, impacted MLGW's water distribution center, in addition to power outages.
As a result, Arlington, Cordova and some areas of Northeast Shelby County are experiencing low water pressure.
Water conservation tips include:
· If you wash dishes by hand, don’t leave the water running for rinsing.
· Don’t let the faucet run while you clean vegetables and other foods.
· Delay washing clothes, watering a lawn or washing a car until Monday at 5 p.m.
· Take short showers.
· Plug the sink to capture enough water for your shave instead of continuously running the water.
