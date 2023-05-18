Beauty Supply Store thief

A Beauty Supply Store's video captured an image of a man, helped by three other customers, who stole $3,000 worth of wigs on May 16, police say. (Photo: MPD)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking help with information in a shoplifting crime at a supply business.

Two women and one man were shopping inside the Beauty Supply store at 2824 Lamar Ave. on May 16 about 5 p.m., a police report says.

While those three diverted the store's employees, another man entered the store, jumped across a counter and stole wigs worth an estimated $3,000.

Three suspects in stolen wigs at Beauty Supply Store

Three customers, captured on store video, are wanted in a robbery of a Beauty Supply Store on Lamar Avenue on May 16, police say. (Photo: MPD)

All of them rushed out of the store and left together in a silver four-door sedan.

The store's video surveillance captured images of the robbers. 

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

