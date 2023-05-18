MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking help with information in a shoplifting crime at a supply business.
Two women and one man were shopping inside the Beauty Supply store at 2824 Lamar Ave. on May 16 about 5 p.m., a police report says.
While those three diverted the store's employees, another man entered the store, jumped across a counter and stole wigs worth an estimated $3,000.
All of them rushed out of the store and left together in a silver four-door sedan.
The store's video surveillance captured images of the robbers.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
