Cyclists traveling from coast to coast to bring awareness to orphans

From the streets to around the world, a group from Ukraine is cycling from coast to coast to bring awareness to the global crisis of orphans.

As the Memphis heat takes its grip, a group of Ukrainian cyclist is braving the temps in hopes of saving homeless children.

"When I start saw children on the streets when I start talking with them and next day some of them died through drugs, I start to tell myself must do something to change it," said Gennadiy Mokhenenko.

Ukrainian cyclist Mokhenenko started adopting children one by one. Several are now riding across the world with him to bring awareness.

"More than 4,000 homeless children go through my church, thru my orphanage and when we took them from the streets very quickly we understood the real answer for orphans is family," said Mokhenenko.

Within the last 20 years, Mokenenko has adopted 32 children who were once living on the streets of Ukraine. His passion to give children a family has spread across the world.

"Around the world we have amazing families who can adopt one, nobody needs to adopt 32 my story is crazy," said Mokhenenko.

A story so inspirational, it's being heard right here in Memphis.

F and F Construction CEO Mike Forbis told FOX13 after traveling across the world he's seen many children in need. He told FOX13 he knows the difference a forever home can make, which is why he supports this group.

"We have been so blessed to be able to earn money that we can invest back into good causes good things and hopefully make this world a little bit better place after we leave then when it was when we came," said Mike Forbis with F & F Construction.

At the end, this group will have cycled almost 20,000 miles from Ukraine to LA through Memphis onto Florida.

"I don't just get something from them, they give for me, big sense for my life," said Mokhenenko.

