MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County DA's Office announced Thursday that it dropped cases worked by the five former Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers accused in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Around 100 cases shared between the officers were reviewed, resulting in at least 30 dismissals, the office said. There were also charges reduced in about a dozen cases.

All five of the officers, Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Emmitt Martin, Justin Smith and Demetrius Haley, were charged with second-degree murder among other charges.

They are expected to file various pretrial motions and no trial date has yet been set, according to the DA's office.