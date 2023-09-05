MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There are new details about investigations into several cases of fatal encounters between citizens and law enforcement in Shelby County after the district attorney said last month that he's working to speed up the release of video from those shootings.
In the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation of four cases, each involving deadly encounters between citizens and law enforcement, FOX13 Investigates uncovered one was closed Tuesday morning.
The DA’s office must now evaluate the information to clear the way for the videos to be released and move the cases forward.
During the office’s bi-weekly press conference Tuesday, Lorna McClusky, head of the office’s justice review unit, charged with determining whether videos may be released publicly before TBI investigations are closed, said the investigation into Jaylin McKenzie’s death had been completed.
In December, 21-year-old Jaylin McKenzie, was shot to death by a Memphis Police officer, previously identified by FOX13 Investigates as Nahume Dorme.
Dorme claimed McKenzie pointed a gun in his direction as McKenzie ran from a crashed car in Parkway Village, leading to a TBI investigation.
“I have some questions because we still haven’t got a lot of information,” said Ashley McKenzie, speaking in a Zoom interview Tuesday. The last nine months have been full of swirling questions but few answers.
Also closed, according the to office, was the TBI investigation of the Memphis police shooting of a still-unidentified man police claimed struggled with an officer over a gun, just days after McKenzie’s death.
“…[T]hey’ve completed that,” she said.
Mulroy followed up.
“We should be able to be releasing some footage … in the near future,” he said. Mulroy nor McClusky said they were able to give timelines on the release of the video.
The TBI also finished investigating 43-year-old Melissa Horton’s March shooting death, the DA’s office said. Horton was killed in Bartlett by a Shelby County Sheriff deputy after a car chase.
Asked about the case of Courtney Ross, a 19-year-old homeless teenager who died after being arrested by Memphis Police, there was no answer to a question about where negotiations with the TBI stood about the release of video.
“No, I cannot,” McClusky said to a reporter’s question.
Ashley McKenzie said the DA office’s policy to release videos of fatal encounters, faster, has room for improvement.
“I still want to know where the gunshot residue test is; we still want the full autopsy,” McKenzie said. She previously said she was issued an incomplete autopsy following her son’s death, and questioned why she did not receive a test for gunshot residue on her sons’ hands as police claimed he had fired at the officer.
“I want it all,” she said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Clerk shoots man at East Memphis Kroger gas station, police say
- ‘Stop work’: Shelby County steps in as complaints pile up at The Venue apartments in Midtown
- Makayla Campbell, Queshawn Partee among several teens missing from Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives