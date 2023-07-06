MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will seek the death penalty for Cleotha Henderson, the man charged with the murder of Eliza Fletcher.

Henderson appeared in court on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

During the court appearance, the Shelby's County District Attorney's Office filed a notice seeking to give Henderson the death penalty in relation to Fletcher's murder.

Later Thursday, Mulroy released a statement. Part of that statement is below.

"The decision comes after careful consideration and conducting a detailed legal review of the facts and circumstances of the case. Consistent with the office's new procedures in such matters, we offered to meet with defense counsel before making the decision, and we conducted a robust "proportionality review" of the type conducted by reviewing appellate courts in capital cases. Our proportionality review went beyond what is legally required: rather than simply comparing the current case to other cases that received the death penalty, we also compared it to other factually similar Shelby cases from the last decade, which did not yield a death notice. Before filing the notice, DA Mulroy and members of his team met with Mrs. Fletcher's family regarding this decision. The family supports filing the death penalty notice and is determined to see that justice is served."

The court decided to combine the four cases that are against him into one.

Prosecutors on May 25 stated that the prosecution and the defense needed to review more things from TBI.

Fletcher was kidnapped on September 2, 2022 while she was jogging near the University of Memphis, police said. Authorities claim Henderson put her in a SUV and drove off.

Her body was later found days later.

About a year prior to Fletcher's murder, Alicia Franklin claimed that Henderson raped her.

No trial date is set.