  • 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller diagnosed with cancer, doctors say

    Updated:

    Former “Dance Moms” reality TV star and Pittsburgh native Abby Lee Miller has been diagnosed with cancer.

    People Magazine is reporting Miller has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a day after undergoing emergency spinal surgery.

    Doctor’s originally thought she had a severe infection. Miller is not out of the woods from the surgery yet and doctors said she plans to start chemotherapy and radiation soon.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Miller was recently transferred from federal prison to a reentry center in March.

    She had been serving her sentence at a medium security prison in Victorville, California.

    Miller was sentenced a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud.

    Investigators said Miller brought nearly $120,000 in Australian currency into the United States and not reporting it.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller diagnosed with cancer, doctors say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jim Kelly progressing 'remarkably well' after cancer surgery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Correction: Science Says-Coffee-Cancer Risk story

  • Headline Goes Here

    Why dining out and fast food could cause higher cancer risks than home cooking

  • Headline Goes Here

    Capel ready for daunting task of rebuilding Pitt hoops