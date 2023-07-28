MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An emergency cooling center is opening for residents this morning, City of Memphis officials say.
The Hospitality Hub, located at 590 Washington Ave., will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Those in need of ride to the Hub can receive transportation at no charge through MATA by calling 297-1680.
A Heat Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the area today, as the Mid-South continues to endure a dangerous heat wave.
The city reminds the public that the center has limited services and should not be considered a shelter.
Those in need of food assistance or overnight sleeping accommodations should reach out to Union Mission (383 Poplar Ave., 526-8403) or the Salvation Army (696 Jackson Ave., 529-4545).
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot and killed in parking lot of Whitehaven Kroger identified by family
- Three people injured after Berclair shooting, police say
- Department of Justice opening up civil rights investigation into Memphis Police Department
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives