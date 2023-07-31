MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The high heat and humidity have caused many to rely on air conditioning to stay cool over the last few weeks. The high heat will continue to plague the Mid-South through next week as the AC bills go higher and higher.

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick took a trip to Serenity Towers at Highland to see how residents are dealing with the heat.

Lawrence Oliver sat outside under a tree in the shade trying to stay cool. Oliver said that he had been without AC in his building for about three months.

When asked about how he stays cool at night, he responded with "Shoot! Don't get up under the covers. I got myself a face towel to try and stay cool." But, just like Mr. Oliver, there are lots of people in the city that have been dealing with the heat and do not have any means to cool down.

FOX13 analyzed data from U.S. Census Bureau to see the percentage of people who do not have AC in their homes, and we sorted them by household income.

The data showed that for families that bring home greater than $60,000 per year, 95.8% of homes had central air conditioning. For households that earn between $30,000 and $60,000 per year, that number drops, only 88.7% of homes have central AC.

We then found that only 79.4% of homes have central air conditions for families that bring home less than $30,000 per year. That means that about 21.3% of those families in Memphis do not have central air conditioning and are likely suffering through the extreme heat that we have been dealing with for weeks now.

Unfortunately, if you are renting in Memphis, air conditioning is still considered a luxury. That means that your landlord does not have to provide air conditioning.

FOX 13's Your Money Investigator Kate Bieri says to make sure you check your lease and to not sign a lease if it does not state that air conditioning is provided.

HIGH HEAT = HIGH COST

FOX13 Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick continued to dig through numbers to see how much it would cost you to run the air conditioning unit if you do have the luxury of central air conditioning.

The overall size of your unit and the temperature outside will have a direct impact on how much it will cost you each month. Matt calculated these numbers with a medium sized central air conditioning unit and a cost of 13 cents per kilowatt hour.

At a temperature of 80 degrees outside the home, your unit must work 25% of the time. That will average out to about 180 hours per month, the total cost for AC will be about $93.60.

Take that temperature up to 90 degrees outside. Now your AC unit is working about 30% of the time, which is 216 hours per month. The cost then jumps to $117.00 for air conditioning.

Finally let's take the outdoor temperature and raise it to 100 degrees. Your air conditioning unit must work about 40% of the time or 288 hours per month. The cost will go way up, now around $148.00 per month.

These numbers signify that it is not only the initial cost of the air conditioning that is a problem. For lower income families, it is about the cost over time, or month to month during the heat of the summer that, depending on how high outdoor temperatures are, is very hard to keep up with.

But, if you are a part of one of those low-income families struggling without air conditioning, help is available.

Eligible households can receive up to $1,000 once per program year through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

If order to qualify, you must be a resident of Shelby County, your income must be 60 percent of the State Median Income and you must have an active utility account.

You may also be eligible for emergency assistance if you meet those requirements and have at least one household member who is 60 years of age or older, at least one household member who is 5 years of age or younger, at least one member of your household has a disability or if the household has experienced an unrollable circumstance.