MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Edgar Hawkins is a proud homeowner in South Memphis.
“I would rather have the option of purchasing a home so I could have an investment,” he told FOX13.
However, the home has been in his family for fifty years. The landscape in Memphis has changed significantly since then.
Today, 40% of Memphis residents pay rent.
New data from Redfin shows it’s 25% cheaper to rent than to buy in most of the country.
Memphis realtors are still optimistic about the market.
“The market is strong,” said Nancy Huddleston, a realtor for Coldwell Banker Collins-Maury. ”Inventory is low, but it it's driving more families to the houses that are available.”
She was encouraged by the Federal Reserve’s decision to pause rate hikes this week. Huddleston hopes rates will drop and mortgages will become more affordable.
“We were very pleased to see that the Fed hit the pause button,” she said. “It really needed to be done because real estate jumpstarts the whole economy.”
The president and broker of Hayes Homes & Realty told FOX13 that there are a number of programs that make homebuying affordable for the community.
“I would strongly encourage anyone that's thinking about it just to at least explore the options that are available,” said Michelle Hayes Thomas.
For example, the Trustmark Home Advantage Loan helps "low-to-moderate income homebuyers." She said some applicants qualify for 0% down payments.
“I think it would be good just to get that opportunity, to get in for no money down and potentially walk away with cash from closing,” Hayes Thomas said. “I think that is huge and normally that does not happen in our market.”
