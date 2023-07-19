MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was arrested Wednesday for his role in a fight at Morant's home last summer, records show.
Davonte Pack, 24, was arrested July 19, 2023, for assault causing bodily harm, according to the Shelby County inmate search records.
RELATED: Ja Morant's attorney seeks to dismiss lawsuit by teen
Earlier this month, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said a warrant was issued for Pack's arrest for simple assault in connection to an alleged fight between Morant and a teenager at Morant's home in Eads.
According to his affidavit, Pack was at Morant's house when Morant played pickup basketball on July 26, 2022, with Josh Holloway, who later claimed that Morant pulled a gun on him after a fight at Morant's home.
Court documents say that at some point during the games, Halloway passed the ball to Morant, hitting him in the face before a fight ensued.
Holloway, Morant and other witnesses said that Morant punched Holloway, records show.
Holloway told investigators that the punch was "unprovoked," records show.
Court documents say that Morant told police that he defended himself after Holloway went up to him in "an aggressive manner."
A third person, later identified as Pack, struck Holloway several times during the fight, records show.
Pack later told investigators that he hit Holloway in the head, knocking him to the ground, court documents say.
Since the fight, both Morant and Halloway have taken legal action.
As a lawsuit against Morant trudges on, a judge ruled last week that his attorneys can move forward with a self-defense argument.
RELATED: Ja Morant's lawyers cite 'stand your ground' law, self-defense in pickup basketball lawsuit
Pack is a known associate of Morant, who has been embroiled in controversy after he was seen holding a gun in at least two videos. The latest video, which was posted to Pack's Instagram, led to a 25-game suspension to start off the next NBA season.
