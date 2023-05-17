HORN LAKE, Miss. - FOX13 is asking questions more than a week after two people were killed and even more were injured possibly as a result of a police chase.
“Our officer began that pursuit based off of speeding charges. We stand behind everything that he did in that pursuit,” said Major Nikki Pullen with the Horn Lake Police Department.
Initial reports indicated police thought the car they decided to chase was stolen, but police in Horn Lake said the driver was speeding.
“The supervisor monitors the pursuit and the officer has discretion as to how serious and dangerous it’s getting. Now in that pursuit the officer terminated that pursuit right before the accident happened,” said Major Pullen.
The fatal wreck on May 6 started in Horn Lake and ended in Southaven.
At some point police in Southaven assisted. Initial reports indicated police may not have used spike strips. Other reports indicated police did use spike strips and the driver of the car being chased may have swerved to avoid the strips right before he and his passenger hit a family of three head-on.
“(Reporter) The spike strips that went out, did they go out? (Maj. Pullen) We discussed what I told you we would discuss. I’m not getting any further into it, so that’s it. Thank you.”
The family of three hit by the vehicle being chased sustained severe injuries. The two people being chased by police died.
