MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
The event takes place on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As well as dropping off prescription drugs, this year people will be able to drop off vaping devices and cartridges.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice,
For the first time, DEA will now accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its dropoff locations during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium-ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium-ion batteries. Concerns have been raised across the United States over illnesses and death caused by vaping and the high youth vaping initiation rates. In an effort to support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially among America’s youth, DEA is committed to doing all it can to help safely dispose of vaping devices and substances.
