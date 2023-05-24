COVINGTON, Tenn. - On March 31, 14 tornadoes ripped through the Mid-South, leaving areas like Wynne, Arkansas, Covington, Tennessee and Adamsville, Tennessee devastated.
The storms also brought damage to areas in North Mississippi and in Hardeman and Haywood counties.
FEMA was activated due to that widespread damage and the deadline to apply for federal aid is June 6, 2023.
To apply for disaster assistance, click here or click here to apply for FEMA loans.
You do not have to pay back those FEMA grants, FEMA Media Relations Specialist Kim Kemblish told FOX13.
Even if you do not qualify for FEMA grants, you may be referred to the SBA who offer low interest loans which you would need to pay back.
