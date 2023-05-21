MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person died and one person is injured after a two car crash car near Jackson Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department.
According to MPD, On May 13, the two men were traveling using a high speed towards a building which resulted in them being thrown out the car.
Before they got thrown out of the car, Video surveillance showed that the car rammed into a business near 4000 Jackson Avenue, and one person flew out the car onto a roof.
Video surveillance also showed another person flew into a window of a nearby business.
MPD said that the driver was sent to the hospital in critical condition and the passenger was sent to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.
