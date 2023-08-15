MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A deadly motorcycle crash Tuesday night shut down traffic in South Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to just after 6:30 p.m. to South Third Street and East Belz Boulevard and found a motorcyclist had died in a two-vehicle crash.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of traffic are closed, police said.
Police said one person was detained in the crash.
MPD asked drivers to avoid the area.
FOX13 will continue to update this story with more information.
