MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shocking numbers.
A total of 11 people shot, four of them dead, in just a matter of hours in Memphis.
Five shootings in under 8 hours have left people in several neighborhoods on edge.
"I was sound asleep until I saw flashing blue lights in my house," one neighbor said.
Many of those people so shaken by the violence they didn’t want to speak about the violence that rapidly happened.
Four of the 11 people died by gunfire, police said.
The first shooting happening in Whitehaven on Scenic Pines Court, where someone shot two men and a woman, police said.
Police said the two men died, while the woman went to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The second shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday, police said.
Three people were shot inside a home on Britton Street in North Memphis, including one who died at the scene, police said.
Memphis Fire also investigated a fire at the same home two hours after police left after investigating the shooting.
The third shooting happened on Calvert Avenue just after 11 p.m. Monday, police said.
A 16-year-old girl shot and went to the hospital in non critical condition.
The fourth happened in Parkway Village just after midnight where someone shot two women on McKenzie Street, police said; both went to the hospital; one in critical the other in non critical.
And about 12:15 a.m. on Miller Street in South Memphis, two men shot, police said, including who later died. The other person who shot went to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police have not made any arrests in any of these shootings.
People said the violence won’t end until several things change for the better.
"Change the gun laws," one neighbor told FOX13. "I own a gun but I am responsible."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Burglary kingpin' teenager arrested after Crime Stoppers tip, officials say
- 2 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Whitehaven, police say
- Woman charged after 15-year-old shot to death in Hickory Hill, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives