HORN LAKE, Miss. - Day 5 following a deadly police chase and crash in North Mississippi, but we still haven’t heard back from the agency that conducted the chase.
Family members of the victims who died in the crash continue to ask questions.
“What did you pursue him for? Where is that video,” asked Ashley Mosley.
Mosley told FOX13 she and her family have no intentions of giving up when it comes to finding out what led to a May 6th police chase that took the life of her cousin, 26-year-old James Charleston.
Mosley told us Charleston was accompanied by his girlfriend 26-year-old Jasmine Cooper, who also died in the crash.
“Where did it start? What street was he on? Did you pull him over? It’s just we don’t know because Horn Lake is not saying anything.”
FOX13 paid a visit to the Horn Lake Police Department and City Hall to find answers to those questions. We requested to speak with the police chief or someone in charge of the investigation.
“So Deputy Chief is in Hernando and he’s not going to make it back today,” a dispatch staff member told us during the visit.
We went a couple of doors over, making our way to the Horn Lake Mayor’s office.
“You know that I can’t discuss anything that’s under investigation,” Mayor Allen Latimer told our news crew.
FOX13 left several voicemails with Horn Lake Police Department administration. We are still waiting to hear back.
