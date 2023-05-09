MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed after a physical altercation in the early morning on May 6, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to the shooting around 6 a.m. on Watson Street, near Audubon Park, MPD said.
When MPD made the scene, a 74-year-old man was not shot but injured during a physical altercation, according to police.
The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The family identified the man as Steve Pearl, a longtime facilities manager at Christ Church in East Memphis.
The suspects, according to Memphis Police, left the scene in a light-colored SUV, possibly gold or silver, with large rear tires.
If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
