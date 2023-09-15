MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennessee Wildlife Federation is offering Tennesseans free access to outdoor expertise through virtual classes.
The federation is hosting 34 virtual classes from now until June 2024 with several remaining this calendar year.
The free classes cover topics like digital mapping, deer hunting with a muzzleloader, trapping and duck calling among others.
Each online class lasts about one hour and focuses on a specific topic.
Additionally, everyone who registers will have access to a recording of the class.
A list of virtual classes is below:
- Sept. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Digital Mapping and Orienteering
- Oct. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Deer Hunting with a Muzzleloader
- Oct. 17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Deer Hunting the Rut
- Oct. 24 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. — After the Harvest (Deer)
- Oct. 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Deer Aging and Scoring
- Nov. 2 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Public Land Waterfowl Hunting
- Nov. 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Wild Game Cooking (Deer)
- Nov. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Waterfowl Decoys and Gear
- Dec. 5 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Trapping 101
- Dec. 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Duck Calling
- Dec. 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Wild Game Cooking (Waterfowl)
To sign up for the classes, visit tnwf.org/virtual.
