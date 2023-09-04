MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Delta Fair and Music Festival is back at the Agricenter International.
The annual event kicked off Friday and organizers reported strong attendance through the holiday weekend.
One man who brought his grandkids to the fair said it was exactly what they needed after nearly a month cooped up at school.
“Nothing like coming to the fair. They can let it all out,” Cedric Williams said. “They’re not ready to go, but there’s school tomorrow so it’s time to wind down.”
Sa’Ninnah Henderson, his granddaughter, said the highlight was, of course, the rides.
“My heart dropped to my stomach,” she said of one ride.
Another highlight for her was a group photo session where the family dressed up like outlaws and posed for an old-timey wanted poster.
Williams hopes it will help the grandkids remember the good times.
“I’m going to give them out to some family members,” he said of the photo. “As time goes on, they’ll get to be even more valuable.”
The fair’s organizers said they wait year-round until fair-time so they can help families make those types of memories together, plus showcase the Mid-south’s music, arts, agriculture and more.
“We can’t wait to get out here and see all the things people have grown and created, and to get to see people we only see once a year,” Jan Hamilton, the fair’s program director, said. “We consider this a service to the community.”
Whether you’re into classic cars, arts and crafts, livestock shows or just want to hit the riders, there is something for you at the fair.
With all the crowds coming to check the fair out, security is a top priority for organizers.
Hamilton said deputies and private security are on patrol inside the festival and Memphis police are running the traffic outside.
You may also face some extra security measures before you can get ahold of a funnel cake or turkey leg.
“We want families to feel safe when they come here. Everybody coming on the property will have to walk through full-body scanners,” Hamilton said. “They will also have their bags checked and we don’t allow weapons of any sort.”
If you have not made it to the fair yet, you still have plenty of chances.
The fair runs every day this week and ends on Sunday with “Latino Day” in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican Independence Day.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 8 high-end cars stolen at local business, police say
- Shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex sends 2 to hospital, police say
- 3 dead, 3 severely injured after crash on Summer Avenue, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives