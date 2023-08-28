MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Department of Justice (DOJ) will be holding two public community meetings to discuss the department's pattern or practice investigation into the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The DOJ said that their first public community meeting will take place Wednesday, August 30 at the National Civil Rights Museum from 6:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

ASL and Spanish interpretation will be provided at those meetings, the DOJ said. Click here to register for those meetings.

That meeting will be followed by another meeting the following Thursday, August 31, at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on North Bellevue Boulevard from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you can't make either of those meetings or appointments, the DOJ said that people can contact them by either emailing Community.Memphis@usdoj.gov or by calling 888-473-3730.

The purpose of the department's investigation, according to the DOJ, is to determine whether or not MPD uses unlawful force, engages in discriminatory policing or makes unlawful stops, searches and arrests.

The DOJ said that their investigation will also include a comprehensive review of policies, supervision and accountability systems.

These two meetings are the first that the DOJ will hold with citizens of Memphis. The department said that they want to hear citizens experiences and opinions of the Memphis Police Department.

The "Pattern of Practice" investigation, doesn't focus on individual officers or any individual incident, according to the DOJ, but looks instead at how and why a pattern or practice of unlawful conduct by law enforcement officers has occurred.

Along with holding these community meetings, the DOJ said that they will review materials created by MPD such as policies, training, misconduct investigations, incident reports and body-worn camera video.

Everyone is welcome to attended the meetings, the DOJ said, including faith leaders, residents, activists, businesses owners, city officials and police officers.

Walk-in appointments with the DOJ between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. are also available for residents who can't make the two evening meetings.

Citizens can share their experiences with investigators on Monday, August 28 at the Randolph Library at 3752 Given Avenue, Tuesday, August 29 at the North Branch Library on 1192 Vollintine Ave., Wednesday, August 30 at the East Shelby Library at 7200 East Shelby Drive and Thursday, August 31 at the Levi Library at 3676 South 3rd Street.