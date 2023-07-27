MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A blueprint toward police reform and justice.

Federal investigators announced Thursday that they're going to take a close look at the Memphis Police Department as part of a federal civil rights investigation.

“Today the U.S. Department of Justice is opening a civil rights investigation into the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department,” said Kirsten Clarke, Assistant attorney general, U.S. DOJ.

Clarke announced the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division has opened a pattern or practice investigation against Memphis Police. She said the Tyre Nichols case was a big motivator, but that the DOJ has received complaints about Memphis Police using excessive force.

She went on to say that Black people seem to be targeted by police more frequently in Memphis even for traffic citations like tinted windows and broken taillights.

The federal civil rights investigation, which is a civil investigation and not connected to any criminal investigations against the Memphis Police Department and any current or former officers, will determine if MPD violated the constitution or civil rights in a systemic way, Clark said.

The DOJ will talk to people across Memphis to find out more.

“We hope that community members throughout Memphis will trust us to share their stories, experiences and views about public safety in this city,” said Clarke.

During this investigation, the DOJ aims to find out whether Memphis Police engage in a pattern or practice of unlawful stops, searches and arrests, if police use of excessive force, and if officers discriminate against Black people.

“If there is reasonable cause to believe that there is a pattern or practice of constitutional or statutory of violations, then we will issue a public report of our conclusions,” said Clarke.

This is the ninth DOJ pattern or practice investigation in just the past three years.

The civil rights division recently released long lists of police violations in both Minneapolis and Louisville following major civil rights cases in those cities.

Those cities must correct the problems.

“Public safety requires public trust and law enforcement. The police officers who risk their lives every day in the line of duty need the public to trust them. Community trust makes policing more effective and less dangerous for officers and the people they protect,” said Kevin Ritz, the U.S. Attorney General of Western Tennessee.

The DOJ did not say how long the investigation will take.

They said it can take months or years.

Tyre Nichols died on January 10, 2023, three days after video captured five Memphis Police officer viscously beating him after he fled from a traffic stop.

Video of that traffic stop released by the City of Memphis showed Nichols, apparently unarmed, being kicked and beaten while on the ground and telling officers that he was not resisting. He was then tased after he got to his feet and ran off.

Nichols death was ruled a homicide and five of those officers, after being fired by the Memphis Police Department, were charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping among other charges.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. have all pled not guilty to the charges against them.

Nichols' family, represented by attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, have filed a $550 million lawsuit against the City of Memphis, those five former officers and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

Also named in that lawsuit are former Memphis Police officer Preston Hemphill, who was seen on camera tasing Nichols but was not charged criminally in his death, former MPD Lt. Dewayne Smith who retired prior to an internal hearing by the department and former Memphis Fire Department employees Robert Long, JaMichael Sandridge and Michele Whittaker.

The lawsuit claims that Davis allowed officers under the now defunct SCORPION unit to disregard and violate the constitutional rights of Memphis residents and details a count of intentional inflection of emotional distress on Nichols parents.

The City of Memphis has refuted the lawsuit, claiming Nichols' death was the result of "five rogue police officers," noting that the city and the police department in no way condoned or approved of those officers' actions and that the city had no hand in Nichols' death.