MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Additional efforts from officers to discourage unsafe driving, and especially speeding, will be made at school zones, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
So too will officers be on the lookout for drivers' responses to stopped school buses in traffic.
Starting today, Aug. 17, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office patrol and traffic division will begin monitoring drivers near schools and residential areas, SCSO reports.
“Drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus or speed in a school zone need to be held accountable,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. in an Aug. 17 release.
“Our children need to get home safely and Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out to help in that effort. All drivers need to do their part by paying attention, slowing down, and protecting school children and buses.”
SCSO reminds drivers how to respond when approaching a stopped school bus in traffic, including:
- Slow down and prepare to stop when the overhead lights on a school bus are flashing yellow.
- Drivers are required to stop on all roads when the bus’s stop arm extends and its lights turn red.
- Only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the school bus are required to stop on highways divided by a physical barrier.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives