TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - The search is on in two counties for a man investigators said is posing as a bounty hunter and shot a man who stopped to help him on a rural road.
The shooting happened Monday in Tipton County.
Tipton County investigators are working with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to figure out if it is related to a Shelby County incident the day before in the 8500 block of Collierville-Arlington Road, said spokesmen for both offices.
The location was about 10 miles outside of Arlington.
Two men robbed a man at gunpoint around 3 p.m. Sunday and then got away, said John Morris, a spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
The Tipton County incident happened Monday at about 1 p.m., said Chief Deputy Chris Williams, a spokesman for the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident was random, he said.
Williams said the man wore a “tactical vest or bullet proof vest,” stopped on the side of the road at Wright Road and Mt. Carmel Road and lifted his hood. The man had a badge, as well.
The man told the victim he was a bounty hunter and was looking for someone when the victim became wary, Williams said. The two struggled while a victim was inside the car and the gunman shot the man before getting away.
“We don’t know what the ultimate motive was; we believe it to be robbery … [or] if he was looking for something in particular,” said Williams.
The man was shot in the hip and by Tuesday had been released from the hospital, Williams said.
Dujor Haston stopped for gas at a Valero about two miles away.
Haston said the incident makes him wary about stopping to help anyone.
“I would but if there’s stuff like this going on, I’m just going to keep going,” he said.
No one is in custody and Tipton County sheriff’s investigators have just a vague description of the suspect.
