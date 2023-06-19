RIPLEY, Tenn. - A female deputy was shot while off-duty early Sunday morning in Ripley, Tennessee, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Garrison Taylor said the woman was shot twice by an estranged family member around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 18.
She was taken to Regional One in Memphis in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.
On Monday, she was "alert and in stable condition" but remained under medical supervision, according to Taylor.
Taylor said they would not be identifying the deputy at this time out of respect for the family and due to the ongoing investigation.
The crime is being handled by the Ripley Police Department, according to the sheriff.
FOX13 reached out to the Ripley Police Department to find out if anyone had been arrested in connection to this shooting and to learn more about the person authorities believe is responsible.
This story will be updated with that information when we hear back.
