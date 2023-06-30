Grizzlies announce multi-year contract extension for head coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Derrick Rose, a former University of Memphis star and NBA journeyman, has agreed on a two-year deal with the Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Friday night, Wojnarowski tweeted that the "Grizzlies want Rose on the floor this season and as a leader in locker room," citing Ian Begley of SNYtv as the first to report the agreement.

Shortly after the news broke about the 34-year-old Rose, Jaren Jackson Jr. tweeted, "New energy."

Rose spent one year at UofM, leading the Tigers to the national championship game in 2008.

He then went on to become the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft before winning the league's MVP award in 2011.

