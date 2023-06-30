MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Derrick Rose, a former University of Memphis star and NBA journeyman, has agreed on a two-year deal with the Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
On Friday night, Wojnarowski tweeted that the "Grizzlies want Rose on the floor this season and as a leader in locker room," citing Ian Begley of SNYtv as the first to report the agreement.
Shortly after the news broke about the 34-year-old Rose, Jaren Jackson Jr. tweeted, "New energy."
New energy— JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) July 1, 2023
Rose spent one year at UofM, leading the Tigers to the national championship game in 2008.
He then went on to become the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft before winning the league's MVP award in 2011.
