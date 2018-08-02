Derrick Rose announces scholarship program

A former Memphis Tiger is giving back in a major way.
Derrick Rose set up a scholarship program to help high school students follow their dreams.
I'm excited to share the launch of The Rose Scholars program, a scholarship program which seeks to give high school students the opportunity they need to make their dreams a reality.— Derrick Rose (@drose) August 1, 2018
To apply, check out https://t.co/h1nnPR04TW#RoseScholars2018
According to the website, "The program is open to high school sophomore, junior + senior students who are civically minded and have an instinct to lead. He is gifting 1 grand prize winner up to $200,000, paid out $25k per semester for 4 years + 2 smaller winners for up to $20k (paid out fall 2018, 1 time payment). Please read the fine print/game rules that says the student will actually have to spend the money on college/university related expenses. "
