Derrick Rose announces scholarship program

    A former Memphis Tiger is giving back in a major way. 

    Derrick Rose set up a scholarship program to help high school students follow their dreams. 

    According to the website, "The program is open to high school sophomore, junior + senior students who are civically minded and have an instinct to lead. He is gifting 1 grand prize winner up to $200,000, paid out $25k per semester for 4 years + 2 smaller winners for up to $20k (paid out fall 2018, 1 time payment). Please read the fine print/game rules that says the student will actually have to spend the money on college/university related expenses. "

