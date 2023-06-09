DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - If you live outside Desoto County and plan to send your child to school there, you may want to think twice because it could cost you.
FOX13 has learned that parents could face a fine up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail for falsifying an address in order to attend school in DeSoto County, if a new ordinance passes.
“It’s a misdemeanor," District 5 Desoto County Board Supervisor Michael Lee said. "It’s not a felony charge, but there is a felony on the books. If the school board wanted to, they could charge someone falsifying documents, which is not telling the truth. It could be a felony.”
Mississippi Code Title 97, Chapter 9, Article 1 says, in part: “Every person or attorney who shall file a false affidavit shall be guilty of perjury and shall be punished as provided by law.”
However, the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and school board officials are teaming up to minimize the first offense penalty within the county’s jurisdiction, knocking it down from a felony to a misdemeanor.
“I know the board wouldn’t want to pursue that," Lee said. "We’re making it to where it’s a deterrent and this will hopefully deter other people from coming into the county."
“That’s a little harsh,” Jessie Dix, of Hernando, said. “You’re going to jail for 6 months for putting your kid in a better school. That’s harsh.”
Meanwhile, other Hernando residents like Heidi Pitre, who just moved to the area from Pennsylvania, agreed with the language in the proposed ordinance.
“It’s probably not fair for the kids,” Pitre said. “You should probably live in the area and go to the same school you live in.”
We learned Desoto County Schools investigated 700 cases of residency tips and complaints this past academic year.
The district has four residency officers; each carried 175 out of 700 cases. Lee explained if the ordinance is passed, it would go beyond penalizing those accused of falsifying reports.
“It’s also for the persons allowing them to use their address," he said.
The ordinance is not complete, but Lee said it is expected to pass. He assured that all five board supervisors favor the measure.
A vote is set for June 19 before school registration three days later.
