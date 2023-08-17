DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A DeSoto County man was sentenced to 42 years in prison for trying to kill his wife, officials said.
A DeSoto County jury convicted Robert D. Phinizee of conspiracy and attempted murder after he choked and then shot his wife during a domestic violence incident, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department. The date of the incident is unknown.
Phinizee was sentenced to the state penitentiary without early release, officials said.
Officials said the jury returned the verdict after a 2-day trial that started Aug. 14, 2023.
In a statement, DeSoto County District Attorney Bob Morris said that Phinizee's trial was the 19th trial to receive a verdict this year, which has surpassed the number verdicts in 2022.
"It is the hope of this office that this conviction again reaffirms the message that DeSoto County will not tolerate violent criminals nor violent crime," Morris said in a statement. "Citizens need to know that this office continues to work hard to make sure they are safe from violent criminals."
