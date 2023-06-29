OXFORD, Miss. - A DeSoto County man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for distributing images and videos of children being sexually abused, officials said Thursday.
Jessie Edward Winters, 39, will spend 210 months in federal prison after he sent the material on a mobile messaging app, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Mississippi.
He will also be on 10 years of supervised release following prison, officials said.
“The distribution of child pornography is a particularly reprehensible crime, and the defendant deserves every minute of every day of this sentence,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said in a statement.
The investigation started after Department of Homeland Security learned from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that a user on a mobile messaging app was sending images and videos of child sexual abuse material, officials said.
Officials said that the Oxford Police Department received similar information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in the case and found that Winters used the app to send the material to other users in a chat group.
Winters had over 200 images and 200 videos of material in his possession, with some involving prepubescent children, officials said.
Officials said that restitution to the victims in the video and images will be determined at a later hearing.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Raleigh neighbors heated after fourth day without power and air conditioning
- FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy
- How Mid-South SNAP recipients can file for replacement funds if their food spoiled due to outages
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives