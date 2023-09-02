DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - We are still working to find out what really happened on board a DeSoto County school bus.
People are still speaking out about a video that allegedly shows a DeSoto County Schools bus driver refusing to let students off the bus, but we are learning some are speaking up in favor of the driver.
A few posts have surfaced on social media reading, “I support the bus driver.”
Some are claiming the driver operated according to policy due to whatever was happening on the bus.
FOX13 caught up with former DeSoto County Schools bus driver and driver trainer Terry McIlroy, who shared what’s expected in emergency situations.
“There’s two sides to every story,” said McIlroy. “People say, well the driver wouldn’t let the kids off the bus, then you have to say why, and when you find out why, it could be a different story. When something dramatic happens, what normally happens is the bus driver is always the first one to be thrown under the bus.”
McIlroy served 15-years as the state school bus driver instructor. He explained policy and how bus drivers must respond in the event of an urgent situation.
“The idea is to pull the bus over to the side and warn the people who are fighting that you’re going to call the police. You can’t open the door because people can run off of the bus and run anywhere,” McIlroy explained.
“If you open that door, you’re asking for trouble because if they run out, they can get knocked down by a car, so as far as safety is concerned, the door must stay closed until you get the situation sorted.”
FOX13 did more digging and found that according to Mississippi state law, Code 37-41-2, it is unlawful for anyone to interfere with the boarding or deboarding of a school bus or the operations.
The law states as follows:
“(a) It shall be unlawful for any individual, other than a student scheduled to be a passenger upon that particular bus, a member of the public school administration or faculty, or a law enforcement official, to directly or indirectly interfere in any way with passenger ingress and egress or the operation, including unauthorized boarding thereof, of a bus used in public school student transportation unless permission has been obtained as prescribed by pertinent rules and regulations promulgated by the state board of education or the local school authorities.
(b) Upon conviction of violation of any provision of this section, such individual shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be subject to a fine of not to exceed five hundred dollars ($ 500.00), imprisonment in the county jail for a period not to exceed six (6) months, or both. Any person under the age of seventeen (17) who violates any provision of this section shall be treated as delinquent within the jurisdiction of the youth court.”
“The parents have no right to tell the driver what to do,” said McIlroy. “The driver is in complete control of what’s going on inside the bus until their supervisor or police gets there.”
We are still awaiting a response from the school district to learn what initially caused the commotion on the bus. As we’ve previously reported, the bus driver has been placed on leave.
