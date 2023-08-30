MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New details have come to light after a chase across state lines ended with a car full of people running through the woods and a deputy being rushed to the hospital.
The chase started around 7:30 p.m. on August 30 when the Walls Police Department tried to pull over an Infiniti G37 on Highway 61 near Church Road, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department (DCSD).
Behind the wheel was 21-year-old Shanadrian Lee who immediately made a U-turn and speed off northbound down Highway 61, DCSD said.
DeSoto County deputies and Walls Police gave chase and a deputy put down stop sticks on the highway to stop the car, the sheriff's department said.
Lee swerved toward the deputy, according to the sheriff's department, and hit the stop sticks which injured the deputy's hand when he jumped out of the way of Lee's car.
That deputy suffered non-critical injuries in the incident, officials said, though his hand was badly damaged.
"He's in good spirit," the Deputy Chief Justin Smith said. "He's in a lot of pain. One of his fingers is almost gone ... but he's gonna be fine."
The Infiniti continued driving towards Memphis and ended up stopping on Third Street just north of Holmes Road, DCSD said.
Five people jumped out of the car and ran through the woods, according to the sheriff's department.
Memphis Police joined in the search and authorities said they found Lee hiding in the woods nearby. Police fingerprinted Woods to make a positive identification on him.
DCSD said several guns, including assault rifles and magazines, were found at the scene and that someone in the group fired once in the wooded area.
Lee is awaiting extradition to Mississippi, DCSD said, and is charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement.
Four other people remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's department said.
