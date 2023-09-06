MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS) says customer who believe their SNAP benefit applications have been lost should contact customer service.
But the agency also says it has not been notified that it’s a problem.
FOX13 reported Wednesday about people who said their applications have been lost at the DHS office in Raleigh.
We first told you about that very same issue three weeks ago.
Both times DHS has sent FOX13 a statement saying they had not received any reports of SNAP applications being lost and asking FOX13 for contact information of people with the problem, even though several people have been afraid to show their faces or use their names in our stories because they worry getting their benefits back will be jeopardized.
Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) has said he’s talked to DHS leadership about the issue. He also says DHS has been dealing with staffing issues and a new system.
So we asked DHS if anyone in Nashville had reached out to the office in Raleigh to see if they had customers complain about the problem.
On Wednesday morning, we got a response from DHS that failed to answer that question, but said: "We have received inquiries regarding case status updates; however, we have no knowledge of lost applications. We do have a lock box outside of the building that customers can use to drop off documents which is checked each hour during regular business hours."
FOX13 asked again about contact between the two offices.
On Wednesday evening, we got another response.
“Our headquartered office in Nashville has been in touch with the management team of the Raleigh office, and as previously mentioned, we have not been made aware of an issue regarding lost applications,” a DHS spokesperson said in an email.
If you want to make a report, DHS says to call its customer service line at 833-772-TDHS (8347).