MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People in Downtown Memphis got a sight they weren't expecting Wednesday night; a sky full of fireworks.
It was September 13, not July 4 or New Year's Eve. So, what brought the random display to the Bluff City?
FOX13 reached out to the City of Memphis who pointed us towards the Memphis River Parks Partnership.
Memphis River Parks told FOX13 that the firework show was scheduled and was held to close the reception for the Tennessee Parks and Recreation Association's annual conference which was held in Memphis.
The show was produced by Pyro Shows and had all the proper permits, according to Memphis River Parks Partnership.
