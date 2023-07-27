MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW said on Tuesday night that customers could experience low-water pressure after an event caused "a drop in voltage across our distribution system."
An official with Memphis Light, Gas and Water said just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that the water pressure is expected to return to normal "shortly."
The event impacted MLGW's water pumping stations, causing low-pressure in some areas of the city.
"There is no issue with water quality," the official added.
On Wednesday afternoon, MLGW clarified the "event" in the statement below, adding that it might have also led to the increased smoke seen from the Valero refinery:
"On July 25, 2023, a substation fault occurred while MLGW employees were performing a routine switching order at MLGW Pidgeon Substation 82. The fault caused a significant voltage fluctuation throughout the county and a large, sustained load drop throughout the MLGW system. The voltage fluctuation also had an adverse effect on several MLGW water pumping stations which resulted in low water pressure for some customers.
The MLGW transmission system is connected through the TVA transmission system. Any large-scale transmission event may be seen throughout the TVA footprint and beyond. Valero Refinery is part of MLGW’s transmission system and may have been impacted by this event.
We are still investigating the total impact of the fault."
