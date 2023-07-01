MEMPHIS, Tenn. Dillon Brooks, a former Memphis Grizzlies basketball player, has signed a four-year deal with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN.
Brooks signed for $80 million dollars, ESPN said.
Dillon Brooks was let go by the Memphis Grizzlies after the 2022-2023 season.
Brooks led the NBA with 18 technical fouls this 2022-2023 season, resulting in two separate one-game suspensions.
The Memphis Grizzlies do not intend to re-sign Dillon Brooks in unrestricted free agency.
According to ESPN, the Houston Rockets have now landed two targets in free agency.
