MEMPHIS, Tenn. Dillon Brooks, a former Memphis Grizzlies basketball player, has signed a four-year deal with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN.

Brooks signed for $80 million dollars, ESPN said.

Dillon Brooks was let go by the Memphis Grizzlies after the 2022-2023 season.

Brooks led the NBA with 18 technical fouls this 2022-2023 season, resulting in two separate one-game suspensions.

According to ESPN, the Houston Rockets have now landed two targets in free agency.