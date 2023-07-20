MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A technical issue at the cable TV service provider DirectTV has blocked local viewers from watching FOX13 broadcast this morning, July 20.
The team at FOX13 Memphis has no control over the issues, and are unable to provide a timetable when they will be corrected.
FOX13 would encourage viewers to keep up with the latest news and features by going online to fox13.com Or download the app on your phone.
