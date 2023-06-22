MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The disabled Desoto County man who said he paid nearly $5,000 for a car he found on Facebook Marketplace and then discovered the title was fake and the car was stolen is speaking only with Fox13.

“I haven’t felt this kind of pain since my mother died,” said Rocky Kisner, the man who purchased a 2014 Nissan Maxima.

Kisner said he needed a more reliable vehicle to make trips to visit his pregnant daughter who lives six hours away.

3:06 Car industry advocates say beware of fraud sales in alternative auto marketplaces Better Business Bureau advises people to make sure they check an auto's VIN number and ask sellers to show maintenance records typically kept inside the owner's vehicle.

Kisner said he spoke with the seller of the vehicle several times over the phone before the transaction.

“He told me he was going to avionics school and that he would be graduating next year and I told him I could possibly get him a job through two friends that I have,” he adds.

He said the man asked him to meet him across the street from the trucking yard where he works. The man told Kisner his boss did not want him selling any more cars on his employer’s property. Kisner said he took two family members and met the man. He said he test drove the car and looked over the title with his two family members but did not detect anything wrong with the title. Kisner said he paid the man in cash and left.

Kisner said he loved the car and even spent nearly $400 on window tent and floor mats. He said he then took the car to get tags and registration.

“(I then) found out that the title was fake,” he adds.

Kisner said, disheartened, he was told to go and get a police report. He said he pulled over into the parking lot of a funeral home on Highway 51 and called Memphis police. He said a squad car then arrived.

“They told me that I could be going to jail,” he adds.

Kisner said he advised the officer he had his gun on him. He said the officer took his weapon, searched him, and put him in the back of a police car.

Kisner said he remained in the police car for 20 minutes while the officer called a supervisor after he was told he could be arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Kisner said after 20 minutes, officers decided he was telling the truth. He said the elderly couple who owned the 2014 Nissan Maxima was called and they came and picked up the car.

“I mean I didn’t get a thank you for bringing us (police) a stolen car. Thank you for doing our job. I mean the owners of the car didn’t thank me,” he adds.

Fox13 Anchor Daniel Wilkerson went to Memphis Police Headquarters and requested a copy of the police reports associated with the case. He then went to the address listed for the elderly couple from whom the vehicle was stolen.

Mable Tate and her husband said the car had been stolen out of their Orange Mound driveway, June 9. The couple said they were not expecting they would get their car back. The couple, who has been married for more than 50 years, said they wanted to get a message to Kisner. Wilkerson called Kisner while at the couple’s home.

“(Wilkerson) I have the elderly couple who the car belonged to with me, and they want to tell you something. (Mable Tate) We really appreciate you returning the car. We thank you so much because we could not afford another car and I’m just grateful to you that you did have it on your heart to return the car back to Memphis and call the police so that we could get our car back. (Kisner) Oh, yes ma’am and I saw y’all when you drove up and you looked very happy. (Tate) Yes. I was ecstatic and I thanked the Lord all the way home. (Kisner) Well, I’m so excited you got your car back and I’m happy for you. (Tate) Well, you know you’ll get your blessing for returning it. (Kisner) Yes ma’am.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) recommends consumers use a free site similar to https://www.nicb.org/vincheck to check to see whether a vehicle is stolen. The BBB also recommends consumers buying vehicles listed online and/or from private owners ask to see the seller’s identification to verify the person selling the vehicle is the person listed on the title. Kisner said from now on he will meet potential sellers at a police station to have officers first run a VIN number before his purchases.