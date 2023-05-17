MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies sensational point guard on the court, is under scrutiny off of it again from the NBA and the league's executives after a social media post on May 15 shows him with a pistol in hand.
Tuesday night, Morant made his first public comments about the video, saying, “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”
NBA has a strict policy about its players sporting guns, a controversial topic amid increased gun violence across the nation, because it presents a negative image for the NBA.
Morant's video with the pistol is compounded because he was suspended for a similar social media video post in March 15, which resulted in him being suspended for eight games.
Morant sought personally therapy during the suspension.
No word yet on what level or kind of suspension the league may impose on Morant, but the topic continues to draw prospective discussions in the sports world.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 students dead, another hospitalized after possible drug overdoses at Fayette-Ware High, officials say
- Proposed gun ordinances by Memphis City Council could contradict state laws
- YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: ‘It’s not the kids. It’s the algorithms,’ study finds
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives