MEMPHIS, Tenn. - How much does a crime lab cost?
It’s a question we’re asking as the discussion continues on whether or not Memphis should have its own crime lab.
The debate heated up after the death of Memphis school teacher Eliza Fletcher in September.
It was soon discovered that the suspect in her kidnapping and murder, Cleotha Henderson, was a positive DNA match for the rape of a woman a year prior.
Since then, the state has given the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation a funding boost to hire more technicians at all three labs in Jackson, Knoxville, and Nashville.
State officials also announced the TBI has been able to test rape kits quicker, essentially cutting down the wait time by half.
For Tamela Story, with the International Coalition Against Child Sex Trafficking, it’s a good start, but she says she supports the efforts to try to bring a crime lab to Memphis.
“In the line of work that I do, it’s imperative we have those kits tested because it’s a win for survivors,” Story said.
And it’s not a new discussion.
Memphis City Council chairman Martavius Jones said he’s supported bringing a crime lab during his terms: “If the bulk of those cases originate in Memphis, why send it to Jackson to be reported back here when we can have it in our own backyard?”
Last week, City Council approved $300,000 for a feasibility study to find out the logistics of adding a crime lab to the city.
But not every councilmember was on board.
“$300,000 can go to these community centers and feeding these children and get them off the streets. $300,000 can do a lot of different things that we should do,” said Councilman Edmund Ford Sr. during last Tuesday’s budget committee.
In 2014, the Metro Nashville Police Department built its crime lab.
With a price tag of $30 million, it costs Nashville taxpayers about $8 million a year.
Jones said regardless of what it may cost, the pros outweigh the cons: “To have something as important as that, to have to send it to West TN, to have to send it to Jackson, it’s not in the best interest of those we serve in Memphis.”
There’s no start date yet for when that feasibility study will begin or wrap up.
