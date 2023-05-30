MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What began as a police response about a bag of bullet shells outside found at a business turned into four people disrupting police actions, Memphis Police report.
Now four men will face a judge for either disorderly conduct or assault on a first-responder.
A Memphis Police officer responded to a call at a business on May 27th where an employee reported finding shell casings outside the property.
When the officer ran the name of the man who made the call to police, Jamil Ibraham, his name was tagged as a person of interest in an aggravated assault warrant in the police's identification system, according to a warrant document.
He and three other men at the scene claimed insistently that the officer ran the incorrect name, they've told FOX13 News.
Ibraham became angry as the officer tried to arrest him.
He pulled away from the officer, who called in backup officers.
When two officers tried to handcuff him, he pulled away and lunged toward the first officer.
The officer struck the man in the forehead, then arrested him when he fell on the ground.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition by Memphis Fire, the report says.
During this incident, three other men at the business became angry at the officers, screaming and acting disruptive, police said.
Ibraham, 40, was charged with two counts of assault on a first responder.
Salim Ibrahim, 38, Ibrahim Mahmoud, 36, and Moamen Hijaz, 22, were all charged with disorderly conduct.
The incident is under police investigation, MPD said.
