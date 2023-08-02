Voting ballot

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The special general election to fill the state representative seat for District 86, which covers parts of Memphis and Shelby County, will be held Thursday, August 3. 

Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. 

The general election to fill the seat became necessary after Representative Justin J. Pearson was expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives on April 6. 

Pearson and two other representatives took part in a protest on the House floor, speaking out in favor of stronger gun control following Covenant School shooting in Nashville which killed six people. 

Pearson originally won the seat in January 2023 after a special election was called due to the death of Representative Barbara Cooper. 

He was reappointed to the Tennessee House of Representatives on April 12 thanks to a unanimous vote by Shelby County Commissioners. 

But, a special election is still needed to officially fill the District 86 seat and that special election for the Shelby County representative seat, paid for by the State of Tennessee, will cost about $400,000.  

Pearson, who is holding a watch party at Campbell's Event Center on West Brooks Road between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., is running against Independent candidate  Jeff Johnston. 

