MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The wait to splashdown is nearly over.

The City of Memphis has announced that this Saturday, June 3, its outdoor swimming pools will be open for swimmers, or waders if you choose.

The timing is precise as the temperatures are forecasted to rise to the 90s this week.

The pools will remain open until July 29 on Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon until 6 p.m.

Here is a list of pools and links.

