Young Dolph Car Show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - DJ Envy and Paper Route presents the "Love for the Streets Car Show" was Sunday.

The event took place at the AgriCenter International at the Expo Center from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Many celebrities brought cars to show case along side a Young Dolph museum, carnival rides, jumpees, face painting, gaming trucks, and more.

Memphis was the event's first stop of the year.

