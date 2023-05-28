MEMPHIS, Tenn. - DJ Envy and Paper Route presents the "Love for the Streets Car Show" was Sunday.
The event took place at the AgriCenter International at the Expo Center from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Many celebrities brought cars to show case along side a Young Dolph museum, carnival rides, jumpees, face painting, gaming trucks, and more.
Memphis was the event's first stop of the year.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bloody weekend in Memphis leaves nearly a dozen injured including baby; one fatal
- Fire at chemical plant in North Memphis, MFD says
- Shooting in Arkansas leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives