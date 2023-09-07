NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For the first time in more than 40 years, some types of fish in the Mississippi River are considered safe to eat, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).
TDEC lifted the "Do Not Consume" advisory on silver carp and bighead carp fish that are in the Mississippi River.
Fish tissue that was collected in 2022 and historical data from 2005 showed that silver carp and bighead carp are below Tennessee's trigger points for all contaminants concerned, TDEC said.
The mercury trigger point for a precautionary advisory is 0.3 mg/kg., officials said.
“We provide these advisories so the community can make informed decisions about whether or not to consume fish where water contact hazards exist,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young. “Data studied from the collection in the Mississippi River have allowed TDEC to lift the previous advisory on the two species, and we are pleased to make this change. But we reiterate that the status for all other species has not changed.”
There is still a "Do Not Consume" advisory on all other fish species.
In 1982, the advisory was issued for all fish on the Mississippi River in Shelby County due to elevated levels of Chlordane.
TDEC advised that they will update warning signs at primary public access points and will work with the Tennessee Water Quality Control Act to communicate to the public.
