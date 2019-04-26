Dog website accused of stealing customers' money and failing to send puppies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A website called 'Precious Australian Shepherds' is allegedly stealing money from people who buy the puppies for $800, according to a Memphis woman.
The woman told FOX13 that she paid online for a dog, but never received it. She also reported that the online scammers also wanted her to pay a $1,000 to transport the animal to Memphis, but she refused.
A 2017 MidSouth Better Business Bureau study confirmed the woman's complaints.
"These are generally run by organized crime rings overseas usually centered in Cameron," said Nancy Crawford, an employee of the MidSouth's Better Business Bureau.
Crawford said BBB of the Midsouth has received reports from people who said they were scammed by the website.
"The woman sent $800 for an Australian Shepherd puppy and got nothing," Crawford said.
FOX13 called the website's phone number and a man who claimed he worked for the company called back.
The man said he was unaware of complaints from a Memphis customer or the BBB.
"The woman said, 'I think this is is a scam. Send me my $800 back,' but of course she will never see that $800."
