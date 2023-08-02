MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On Tuesday evening, the U.S. Department of Justice held a public webinar to answer questions and get community feedback on the investigation into the Memphis Police Department.
It’s been five days since the DOJ announced a pattern or practice investigation.
During the information session, leaders with the DOJ answered dozens of questions, including whether or not this is solely based on the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five former MPD officers.
“We do not focus on individual incidents, an individual incident is insufficient to show a pattern or practice of conduct under the law. An individual incident, however, may be relevant to understanding a larger pattern or practice,” said Maureen Johnston with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.
The DOJ said the criteria to open an investigation includes the seriousness of allegations, number of allegations, and also the history of the police department.
Leaders said before the findings can be released, as much information from the public is needed.
And when asked about reporting anonymously, one DOJ investigator says the department does its best to keep any information confidential.
“In our public findings report, we don’t list people by name except for some public figures. In the Louisville public findings report, we talked about Breonna Taylor, in the Minneapolis findings report, we talked about George Floyd. We may name city leadership like a mayor or chief but we typically don’t identify individual officers,” said Kit Rees, an investigator with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.
Another question asked revolved around the growing crime in Memphis and how officers can aggressively respond to it.
“In the face of these challenges, the police department, like MPD, needs to ensure that its enforcement efforts are effective in responding to the challenge of crime while also complying with federal law,” answered Suraj Kumar, a trial attorney with the DOJ.
So what happens if there are findings?
The DOJ answered that question, too.
“If we do find there’s a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the constitution or federal law, we will issue a public report that will set out the evidence supporting that claim,” said Johnston.
There are multiple ways to report your experience with Memphis Police Department.
The easiest shared with us is emailing community.memphis@usdoj.gov or by calling this number (888) 473-3730.
