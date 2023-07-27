MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced a civil investigation into the Memphis Police Department.
Hours after the announcement, DOJ leaders met with Memphis leaders about what comes next.
“This is what victory and this is what success looks like. Today is victory, this is what we requested,” said Latrena Davis Ingram, a member of the Ben F. Jones chapter of the National Bar Association.
The investigation is focused on pattern or practice within the department and they’re looking at least five years back with these cases.
“It’s the highest degree of investigation and overnight that the federal government can give to a police department,” said Josh Spickler, CEO of Just City.
This meeting comes months after the same group of clergy, elected leaders, and leaders of justice organizations gathered to ask for this very investigation.
That was back in February, a month after the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers with the SCORPION Unit, which has since been disbanded.
“It’s too late for some of the victims of the unlawful policing that we know MPD is responsible for and some of their collaborating first responders, but we feel confident now to where we can exhale a little in Memphis and now that we can begin to assess the problem,” said Representative G.A. Hardaway, a Democrat representing Memphis.
This investigation will look over instances from the last five years where people say excessive force may have been used or a discriminatory arrest, according to the DOJ.
Back in February, we reported on a lawsuit filed by a Memphis man, 22-year-old Monterrious Harris, who said he was also beaten by the same former MPD officers who were later charged in the death of Nichols.
He since filed a lawsuit in circuit court.
And now, this group and the DOJ say they’re asking for more members of the public to come forward and tell their stories.
“What we saw in the death of Tyre Nichols is there is something wrong. There’s something wrong with the way this institution has been operating and we have to do something to change it,” said Memphis Representative Justin J. Pearson (D).
You can report your incident with Memphis Police by emailing at community.memphis@usdoj.gov or by calling this number (888) 473-3730.
